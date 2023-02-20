India look for big win against Ireland after England drubbing

After the 11-run loss to England on Saturday, their first defeat in the showpiece, India are in second spot with four points from three matches behind England (six points) who have qualified for the semi-finals

A defeat against England denting their confidence, India will look to bounce back with a big win against lowly Ireland to remain in contention for a semifinal berth in the Women’s T20 World Cup, here on Monday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now need not only a win against Ireland in their last group match on Monday but also a big one to have any chance of filling up the remaining semi-final spot from Group Two. They need to improve their net run rate from the current +0.205.

Pakistan have two points from two matches and they also have a chance to make it to the last four if they win their last two matches.

