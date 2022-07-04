India Women look to seal ODI series vs Sri Lanka

Despite the comfortable win, the Indian think tank would be a little concerned about the opening pair Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma

Indian women’s cricket team. Pic/Getty Images

The Indian women’s cricket team would look for some stability from its top-order as the visitors aim to seal the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in the second game here today.

After clinching the preceding T20 series 2-1, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the ODI series by winning the low-scoring first match by four wickets. “Our approach will be the same as before, we have to win the series 3-0 and dominate all the matches,” all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar said at the pre-match press conference.

Despite the comfortable win, the Indian think tank would be a little concerned about the opening pair Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Both the batters have got a few runs but have not been able to translate them into big scores.

The duo have failed to build a decent partnership on the tour so far, denying the team from electrifying starts which it is known for.

