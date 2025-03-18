India Masters dominate with clinical bowling and batting to lift inaugural International Master League title

With Ambati Rayudu (188 runs), Sachin Tendulkar (181 runs), and Yuvraj Singh (179 runs) leading the batting charts and Pawan Negi (9 wickets), Vinay Kumar (8 wickets), and Stuart Binny (7 wickets) spearheading the bowling attack, India Masters showcased dominance across all fronts

Salman Ahmed (blue blazer) celebrates with the Champions and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, captain of India Masters, after their maiden win

The grand finale against the West Indies was a spectacle of skill, resilience, and nostalgia. While the Raipur crowd turned up to witness Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh in action, it was Ambati Rayudu who stole the show, crafting a brilliant knock. His match-winning 74 off 50 balls anchored the chase to perfection, guiding India to victory in just 17.1 overs and etching their name as the inaugural International Masters League (IML) champions.

Vinay Kumar and Shahbaz Nadeem had turned the tide earlier in the game, picking up five wickets between them to restrict the Windies to 148/7.

But this victory was about more than just one night—it was a celebration of cricket’s rich legacy. The tournament brought together India’s cricketing greats, delivering moments that reignited nostalgia and showcased their enduring brilliance. From Sachin Tendulkar rolling back the years with his masterful straight drives, to Yuvraj Singh launching towering sixes into the stands, and Rahul Sharma weaving his spin magic with a stunning hat-trick, every match felt like a time capsule transporting fans back to cricket’s golden era.

Captain Sachin Tendulkar, expressing his joy after winning the maiden IML title, wrote on his official X handle: "C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S! From practice sessions to match days, every moment at the @imlt20official seemed like going back in time. It felt incredible to be back on the pitch alongside some of the game's greatest players. I'm grateful to everyone who made this experience so memorable, including the spectators, organizers, and my India Masters teammates."

With Ambati Rayudu (188 runs), Sachin Tendulkar (181 runs), and Yuvraj Singh (179 runs) leading the batting charts and Pawan Negi (9 wickets), Vinay Kumar (8 wickets), and Stuart Binny (7 wickets) spearheading the bowling attack, India Masters showcased dominance across all fronts. Meanwhile, Shahbaz Nadeem’s remarkable economy rate of 5.10 set a new benchmark for control and precision for the league.

Team owners Salman Ahmed and Kartikey Mishra reflected on the monumental victory, saying, "The International Masters League has been an emotional journey—one that goes beyond just winning a trophy. Watching legends compete with the same passion and intensity, reliving their glory days while entertaining millions, has been truly surreal. What sets IML apart is not just the high-octane action, but the spirit of the game—the camaraderie, the friendships that transcend rivalries, and the reminder that cricket is more than just a sport; it’s an emotion that never fades. We are incredibly proud of what India Masters have achieved and deeply grateful to IML for creating a platform that rekindles the love for the game in such a spectacular way."

As the dust settles on the first edition of IML, one thing is clear—legends don’t retire, they just find new ways to inspire. The inaugural season has not just rekindled memories but has set the stage for an exciting future where nostalgia and competition merge seamlessly to take T20 Cricket to newer heights.

