'India may not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy': BCCI sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday reportedly said that they would think about a bilateral series with India if they send their team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy

There are a handful of rivalries in sport that capture the imagination like the coming together of India and Pakistan. Pic/AFP

India may not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy

Team India may not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, and the venue for the event will likely get shifted or a hybrid model used, sources in the BCCI told IANS on Tuesday.

However, sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, “Forget bilateral series...Team India may not even travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. There might be a change of venues, hybrid model is also possible.

“The Indian board would need permission from the government for travel, currently our relations with Pakistan are not that good either,” sources said.

“Champions Trophy is an ICC event, so it would be a tough call for India but nothing without the government’s order/green signal,” the source added.

