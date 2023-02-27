India need multi-skilled players, more pace bowlers: Mithali Raj

“All players understand the importance of having two and three dimensional players now. Players with only one side to their game are not as desired in today’s game.”

Mithali Raj

Women’s cricket in India has made huge strides ever since its breakout moment came as being runners-up in the 2017 ODI World Cup in England. The question now arises is, what more needs to be done to further the development of women’s cricket in the country?

In her column for the ICC, former India captain Mithali Raj pointed towards two things which nations would need to up their growth in women’s cricket: multi-dimensional players and more fast bowlers. “All players understand the importance of having two and three dimensional players now. Players with only one side to their game are not as desired in today’s game.”

Also read: We need improvement at the senior level: Mithali Raj

Then comes the fast-bowling department, which Mithali thinks could be a dominant force in future. “One of the themes of the tournament [T20 World Cup] has been the rise of fast bowlers, who have really dominated and helped their teams to victory,” added Mithali.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever