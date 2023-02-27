Breaking News
India need multi-skilled players, more pace bowlers: Mithali Raj

27 February,2023
“All players understand the importance of having two and three dimensional players now. Players with only one side to their game are not as desired in today’s game.”

Mithali Raj


Women’s cricket in India has made huge strides ever since its breakout moment came as being runners-up in the 2017 ODI World Cup in England. The question now arises is, what more needs to be done to further the development of women’s cricket in the country?


In her column for the ICC, former India captain Mithali Raj pointed towards two things which nations would need to up their growth in women’s cricket: multi-dimensional players and more fast bowlers. “All players understand the importance of having two and three dimensional players now. Players with only one side to their game are not as desired in today’s game.”



Then comes the fast-bowling department, which Mithali thinks could be a dominant force in future. “One of the themes of the tournament [T20 World Cup] has been the rise of fast bowlers, who have really dominated and helped their teams to victory,” added Mithali.

