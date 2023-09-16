Breaking News
India now placed 2nd in ODI rankings; Pak lose No. 1 spot

Updated on: 16 September,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Dubai
Super 4, slipped two places to No. 3 with 115 points in ICC's mid-week update.

Having stormed into the Asia Cup final, India have climbed to second place, ahead of Pakistan who have lost the No. 1 ODI ranking following their elimination from the tournament.


The Babar Azam-led side, who lost to Sri Lanka in a last-ball thriller for their second successive defeat in the  Super 4, slipped two places to No. 3 with 115 points in ICC’s mid-week update.


Also Read: Cricket enthusiasts hold their breath for Team India in Asia Cup final


Two points ahead of India (116), Australia are now the No. 1 ODI side as the race for the top spot has intensified ahead of next month’s World Cup. Both the teams are also set to clash in a three-match ODI series in India beginning on September 22 ahead of their World Cup opener in Chennai on October 8.

Australia have climbed to No. 1 on the back of their back-to-back defeats in South Africa but their loss in the third ODI at Potchefstroom by 111 runs may have given an opening to India.

