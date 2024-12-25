India-Pakistan clash on February 23 in Dubai

The premier 50-over event, last played in 2017, will have 15 matches with at least 10 games scheduled in Pakistan.

India will play all their matches of the Champions Trophy in Dubai with the marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled on February 23, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

As has been the case with ICC events, India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group which also have New Zealand and Bangladesh. Group B comprises South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and England. The tournament opener will be played in Karachi on February 19 when hosts Pakistan face New Zealand and the final is scheduled for March 9. The premier 50-over event, last played in 2017, will have 15 matches with at least 10 games scheduled in Pakistan.

“Lahore will also host the final on 9 March, unless India qualify, in which case it will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days,” said the ICC in a statement. India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 before taking on Pakistan three days later. Their final league fixture will be against New Zealand on March 2.

