Just 10 runs later, Richa departed too after being trapped leg-before by Nonkululeko Mlaba, and the Indian captain declared the innings

India offie Sneh Rana (right) and Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates the dismissal of SA’s Anneke Bosch in Chennai on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article India post record-breaking total, South Africa fight back on Day Two x 00:00

India posted the biggest ever total in the history of women’s Test cricket by scoring a mammoth 603 for six declared before South Africa Women fought valiantly through Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp on Day Two of the one-off Test, here on Saturday.

The hosts resumed the day at the overnight score of 525 for four with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh beginning the proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing her fifth Test, the India skipper raised her maiden half-century in the long format, scoring 69 of 115 balls while Richa (86) also got her career-best knock of 86 to extend India’s domination.

They added 143 runs for the fifth wicket. At 576, the Indians broke the record of the highest team total in the Women’s Test cricket, bettering the previous record held by Australia, who had posted 575 for nine declared against South Africa in Perth this February.

However, at 593, the stand was broken after Harmanpreet was trapped leg-before by Tumi Sekhukhune.

Just 10 runs later, Richa departed too after being trapped leg-before by Nonkululeko Mlaba, and the Indian captain declared the innings.

South Africa put up a spirited fight with top-order batter Sune Luus (65) and Marizanne (69 not out) as they finished the day at 236 for four, trailing by 367 runs.

However, the hosts struck after the break, with Sneh Rana trapping the visiting captain leg-before for 20 with a delivery that surprisingly kept low, with the partnership lasting 33 runs.

Also Read: 'Bharat mata ki jai'

In came Luss to join Bosch, and the pair made the most of the batting friendly wicket. The duo added 63 for the second wicket, but Rana broke the stand by removing Bosch for 39. As Kapp joined Luus, South Africa was 106 for two at the tea break.

603-6d

India posted the highest-ever total in the history of women’s Test cricket, v South Africa

Brief scores

India 603-6d (S Verma 205, S Mandhana 149, R Ghosh 86, H Kaur 69; D Tucker 2-141) v South Africa 236-4 (M Kapp 69*, S Luus 65; S Rana 3-61, D Sharma 1-40)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever