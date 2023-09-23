Breaking News
Mumbai: House-of-cards heroes get ‘punishment posting’
Mumbai: ‘Flies in the face of G20 commitment’
Maharashtra: ‘Decision could raise concerns on quality of medical education’
Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India rises to No 1 in ODIs tops in all three formats

India rises to No 1 in ODIs, tops in all three formats

Updated on: 23 September,2023 01:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Already leading the Test and T20 chart, India now reign supreme across all formats. This is only the second time in men's cricketing history that a side has achieved the No.1 ranking across the formats. Prior to this, only South Africa had achieved the feat back in August 2012

India rises to No 1 in ODIs, tops in all three formats

Indian Men's Cricket Team (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article
India rises to No 1 in ODIs, tops in all three formats
x
00:00

Team India became the top-ranked side in all three formats of the game following their win against Australia in the series opener elevated them to the number one spot in the ODI rankings.


India tops the chart with 116 points, Pakistan goes down at the second spot with 115 points and Australia stays at the third position with 111 rating points. In T20Is, India sits at the top spot with 264 rating points, England is in second position with 261 points and Pakistan is in third place with 254 points. In Test team rankings, India tops the chart with 118 points, Australia is in second place with 118 points and England is in third place with 115 rating points.


Also Read: 2nd ODI: Pressure ascends on Shreyas Iyer


Already leading the Test and T20 chart, India now reign supreme across all formats.
This is only the second time in men's cricketing history that a side has achieved the No.1 ranking across the formats. Prior to this, only South Africa had achieved the feat back in August 2012.

Australia (111) remains third in the ODI list despite dropping two points.
India and Australia play the second of the three ODIs on Sunday.

(With Agency Inputs)

india pakistan australia england India vs Australia cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK