India rises to No 1 in ODIs, tops in all three formats

Already leading the Test and T20 chart, India now reign supreme across all formats. This is only the second time in men's cricketing history that a side has achieved the No.1 ranking across the formats. Prior to this, only South Africa had achieved the feat back in August 2012

Indian Men's Cricket Team (Pic: PTI)

Team India became the top-ranked side in all three formats of the game following their win against Australia in the series opener elevated them to the number one spot in the ODI rankings.

India tops the chart with 116 points, Pakistan goes down at the second spot with 115 points and Australia stays at the third position with 111 rating points. In T20Is, India sits at the top spot with 264 rating points, England is in second position with 261 points and Pakistan is in third place with 254 points. In Test team rankings, India tops the chart with 118 points, Australia is in second place with 118 points and England is in third place with 115 rating points.

This is only the second time in men's cricketing history that a side has achieved the No.1 ranking across the formats. Prior to this, only South Africa had achieved the feat back in August 2012.

Australia (111) remains third in the ODI list despite dropping two points.

India and Australia play the second of the three ODIs on Sunday.

