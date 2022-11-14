×
India's Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Full Schedule, Dates And Venues

Updated on: 14 November,2022 06:31 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

After India's loss against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal, Team India is now gearing up for the next face-off white ball series with New Zealand

Indian Cricket. Photo Courtesy: File pic


After India's loss against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal, Team India is now gearing up for the next face-off white ball series with New Zealand in their home country. The series will comprise three T20Is and three ODIs, kick-starting from November 18 in Wellington. Hardik Pandya will be the captain of T20 series.


India vs New Zealand full schedule:



Date                                Match                                        Stadium                                   Time( IST )


18 November                 1st T20I                         Wellington Regional Stadium                 12:00 pm

20 November                 2nd T20I                                      Bay Oval                                   12:00 pm

22 November                 3rd T20I                                      McLean Park                             12:00 pm

25 November                 1st ODI                                       Eden Park                                  7:00 am

27 November                 2nd ODI                                     Seddon Park                              7:00 am

30 November                 3rd ODI                                      Hagley Oval                               7:00 am

