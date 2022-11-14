India's Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Full Schedule, Dates And Venues

After India's loss against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal, Team India is now gearing up for the next face-off white ball series with New Zealand
Indian Cricket. Photo Courtesy: File pic
After India's loss against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal, Team India is now gearing up for the next face-off white ball series with New Zealand in their home country. The series will comprise three T20Is and three ODIs, kick-starting from November 18 in Wellington. Hardik Pandya will be the captain of T20 series.
India vs New Zealand full schedule:
Date Match Stadium Time( IST )
18 November 1st T20I Wellington Regional Stadium 12:00 pm
20 November 2nd T20I Bay Oval 12:00 pm
22 November 3rd T20I McLean Park 12:00 pm
25 November 1st ODI Eden Park 7:00 am
27 November 2nd ODI Seddon Park 7:00 am
30 November 3rd ODI Hagley Oval 7:00 am