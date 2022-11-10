×
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India set England a target of 169 to win the second semifinal

Updated on: 10 November,2022 03:50 PM IST  |  Adelaide
PTI |

Top

Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63) hit contrasting half centuries as India recovered from a wobbly start to post a decent 168 for five against England in the second T20 World Cup semi-final here on Thursday

Virat Kohli in action. Photo Courtesy- file pic


Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63) hit contrasting half centuries as India recovered from a wobbly start to post a decent 168 for five against England in the second T20 World Cup semi-final here on Thursday.


Put in to bat, India had a slow start and lost opener KL Rahul (5) early but Kohli held the innings together to slam his fourth fifty of the tournament.



But it was Pandya who propped up India's total from 100 for 3 as he blazed his way to a 29-ball fifty with two boundaries and one six in a row off Sam Curran.


Also read: Positive Pandya!

For England, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43.

Brief Scores:
India: 168 for 6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3/43, Adil Rashid 1/20).

india england sports sports news t20 world cup

