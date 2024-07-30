"Come October, India is going to participate in the biggest tournament, the T20 Women's World Cup. The areas I think India should really focus on improving are the number 3 batter position”

Mithali Raj. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'India should really focus on improving the No.3 batter position': Mithali Raj x 00:00

With India ending the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup with a runners-up finish, former captain and batting mainstay Mithali Raj has called on the side to focus on improvements around the No.3 batting position, an area where it has been found wanting. With Jemimah Rodrigues excelling as a No.5 batter, it means she and Richa Ghosh will handle finishing duties. But it also means that India don’t have a solid batter at the No.3 position following in after Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

They did try a strong spin-hitter in Dayalan Hemalatha at number three in T20Is against South Africa and at the Asia Cup, but it didn’t yield great results. Attempts to try Sajeevan Sajana and Uma Chetry also did not work, which means India have a gaping hole at No.3 to solve ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October.

"Come October, India is going to participate in the biggest tournament, the T20 Women's World Cup. The areas I think India should really focus on improving are the number 3 batter position.”

“They are still searching for the right batter to go at No.3. They have tried Hemlata and they have tried Chetry. But ideally, they should have someone who can really go big after the sort of opening partnership that Shafali and Smriti would provide,” said Mithali to broadcasters Star Sports at the conclusion of the tournament won by hosts Sri Lanka.

She also pointed out that India need extra bowling options at their disposal, especially after the five main bowling options failed to show any penetration in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

“Also, the bowling aspect needs attention because right now they are going with only five bowlers. They probably require a 6th one, someone like an all-rounder who can bowl a few overs as well as bat. I think these are the areas India should look to tweak before getting into the World Cup," added Mithali.

India are yet to win global silverware in senior women’s international cricket and Mithali feels the side has a chance to win the T20 World Cup in October due to conditions suiting them.

"My message to the Indian team would be to play good cricket, play hard cricket, and compete. I believe you all have a great chance because it's in Bangladesh, a location with conditions that suit us. Our strengths have always been the spinners, and this time around our batting is also doing really well. So, good luck to you all."

