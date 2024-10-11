Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India skipper Rohit could miss first or second Test against Oz

India skipper Rohit could miss first or second Test against Oz

Updated on: 11 October,2024 09:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The Indian team will embark on a tough five-Test series in Australia starting November 22 in Perth and there is a possibility that Rohit could give either the first or the second game in Adelaide (December 6-10) a miss

India could miss the services of skipper Rohit Sharma during one of the first two Test matches in Australia due to personal reasons which have been communicated to the BCCI.


The Indian team will embark on a tough five-Test series in Australia starting November 22 in Perth and there is a possibility that Rohit could give either the first or the second game in Adelaide (December 6-10) a miss. “There isn’t any complete clarity about the situation. It is understood that Rohit has intimated to the BCCI that there is a possibility that due to a pressing personal matter, he might have to skip one of the two Tests at the beginning of the series,” a source said. “In case, the personal issue is sorted before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


