Rohit Sharma

Listen to this article India skipper Rohit could miss first or second Test against Oz x 00:00

India could miss the services of skipper Rohit Sharma during one of the first two Test matches in Australia due to personal reasons which have been communicated to the BCCI.

The Indian team will embark on a tough five-Test series in Australia starting November 22 in Perth and there is a possibility that Rohit could give either the first or the second game in Adelaide (December 6-10) a miss. “There isn’t any complete clarity about the situation. It is understood that Rohit has intimated to the BCCI that there is a possibility that due to a pressing personal matter, he might have to skip one of the two Tests at the beginning of the series,” a source said. “In case, the personal issue is sorted before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests,” he said.

