Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India to open Womens T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Pakistan

India to open Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Pakistan

Updated on: 18 June,2025 05:58 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

The ICC and hosts England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced the full schedule of the tournament, featuring 12 teams

India to open Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Pakistan

Harmanpreet Kaur (Pic: AFP)

India to open Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Pakistan
India will begin their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a blockbuster encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 14, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) jointly unveiled the full schedule on Wednesday.

The much-anticipated tournament will span 24 days, running from June 12 to July 5, 2026, featuring 12 teams and a total of 33 matches across seven iconic venues in England. The action will commence with the hosts, England, taking on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston in the opening match on June 12.


The marquee India vs Pakistan clash will mark the beginning of both teams’ campaigns and is expected to draw immense attention from fans globally. Edgbaston, known for its electrifying atmosphere, is likely to witness a packed crowd as two of cricket’s fiercest rivals square off on the world stage.


Other venues that will host matches throughout the tournament include the Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford, The Oval, Bristol County Ground, and the iconic Lord’s, where the grand final is scheduled to be held on July 5. The two semifinals will take place at The Oval on June 30 and July 2.

The format of the tournament will see the 12 teams split into two groups of six. Group 1 features six-time champions Australia, 2023 runners-up South Africa, India, Pakistan, and two qualifying teams yet to be determined. Group 2 comprises defending champions New Zealand, hosts England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and two more qualifiers.

Following their opening encounter against Pakistan, India will travel to Headingley to face the first qualifying team from Group 1 on June 17. They will then lock horns with South Africa on June 21 at Old Trafford. India’s fourth fixture, against the second qualifier from their group, will also be played at Old Trafford on June 25.

India’s final and arguably most challenging group-stage match will be against Australia on June 28 at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground, often referred to as the 'Home of Cricket'. This contest is expected to be a high-stakes battle, potentially determining semifinal qualification.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals, with the winners advancing to the final at Lord’s.

(With PTI inputs)

