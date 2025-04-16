India will play three ODIs and as many T20s in Bangladesh. This will also be India’s first T20 bilateral series in Bangladesh and first exclusive white-ball tour since 2014

Team India. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article India to tour B’desh for three ODIs, three T20Is x 00:00

India will play four games at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur and the remaining two in Chattogram during their white-ball away series against Bangladesh in August, the BCB announced on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India will play three ODIs and as many T20s in Bangladesh. This will also be India’s first T20 bilateral series in Bangladesh and first exclusive white-ball tour since 2014. The first two ODIs and the last two T20s will be played in Mirpur while the third ODI and first T20 will be held in Chattogram.

Also Read: Advani reaches World Billiards final

India are set to arrive in Dhaka on August 13. They will play the first two ODIs on August 17 and 20, before heading to Chattogram to play the third ODI and first T20 on August 23 and 26. They will return to Dhaka to play the last two T20s on August 29 and 31.

The tour will also help in preparation for the Asia Cup T20. While India are the hosts of the tournament, it is still not clear if the event will be entirely held in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh or UAE as Pakistan will not travel to India as per the understanding between the two countries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever