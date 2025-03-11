Breaking News
"India understood the conditions in Dubai perfectly": New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner

Updated on: 11 March,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

“I think the way Rohit played kind of took it away from us, I think, obviously, India here understood the conditions in Dubai perfectly and played some good cricket

Mitchell Santner

"India understood the conditions in Dubai perfectly": New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner admitted that his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma’s exceptional knock was the difference between the two teams in the Champions Trophy final, and termed the four-wicket defeat as a “bittersweet end.” Rohit made a fluent 76 off 83 balls as India chased down 252 in a close finish here on Sunday.


Also Read: "Really proud being a captain of this team": Rohit Sharma


“I think the way Rohit played kind of took it away from us, I think, obviously, India here understood the conditions in Dubai perfectly and played some good cricket. Yeah I guess it’s kind of bittersweet at the end,” said Santner in the post-match press conference. Santner said he was “proud” of his side despite the surrender in the title clash.


Champions Trophy 2025 Mitchell Santner rohit sharma India vs New Zealand cricket news sports news Sports Update

