The incident unfolded in the 19th over when Jadeja was preparing to bowl, and what initially seemed like a routine moment quickly spiraled into a tense situation

Photo: X/Screengrab

Listen to this article Ravindra Jadeja strips off taping under umpire’s orders, starts bleeding next ball x 00:00

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the centre of attention in what was an unexpected turn of events during the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final between an unbeaten India and a depleted Australian side in Dubai. The incident unfolded in the 19th over when Jadeja was preparing to bowl, and what initially seemed like a routine moment quickly spiraled into a tense situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umpire Richard Illingworth halted Jadeja mid-stride after noticing some taping on the allrounder’s hand. The umpire requested Jadeja to remove the tape, which sparked a brief exchange between the two.

Jadeja, who had clearly been nursing an injury, explained the need for the tape, but Illingworth was adamant and insisted that it be removed. After a moment of hesitation, Jadeja complied with the umpire’s directive and removed the tape.

From tape to toughness!

🚨 Jadeja was forced to remove the tape from his bowling hand, and moments later, he stopped a ball barehanded—only to be left bleeding! 🩸💪

Pain is temporary, but Jaddu’s grit is forever! 🔥 #INDvsAUS #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/gFmBbhf1Fo — Ganesh 🇮🇳 (@GaneshVerse) March 4, 2025

The cameras quickly zoomed in, showing that Jadeja’s fingers were visibly injured, with blood staining the area. The situation grew more intense as Marnus Labuschagne, who was at the non-striker’s end, appeared to move closer to the umpire, seemingly trying to assess the situation and understand what was unfolding.

There was a sense of tension in the air as both players and fans watched closely, unsure of the next steps. Jadeja, known for his composure on the field, handled the situation calmly, but the incident added an unexpected layer of drama to an already high-stakes encounter.

Meanwhile, captain Steve Smith brought up a stellar fifty in 68 balls. Jadeja broke his partnerships twice for the third and fourth wickets, by removing Labuschagne and Josh Inglis in the 23rd and 27th over of the Australian innings. Earlier, Mohammed Shami dismissed Cooper Connolly in the third over while Travis Head fell prey to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the 9th over. Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first.