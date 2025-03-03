Cummins-less Australia will fight back, but India has upper hand, says Paranjape

Australia are on paper a weaker team from the one that beat India by six wickets in Ahmedabad in November 2023

Former India cricketer Jatin Paranjape believes India will have the upper hand when they face their arch-rivals Australia in the first semi-final of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.

Describing the highly anticipated clash as 'the final before the final', Paranjape told Mid-Day, "It will be closely contested, but I do believe India has the edge, especially with Pat Cummins missing. Steve Smith is an able captain, no doubt, but it’s Cummins’ class with the ball and his ability to rip out batsmen that Australia will miss most. As I think about the match, what seems most important are two things: one, how India's top four fire tomorrow, and two, how they will bowl to Australia's middle order of Inglis-Maxwell-Carey."

Paranjape also showered praise on Varun Chakravarthy, India’s match-winner in their final group-stage encounter against New Zealand on Sunday. He lauded the mystery spinner’s precision and effectiveness, stating, "He is sizzling and seems unplayable, to be honest. Every ball is a carefully curated dart that is right on the money! Maxwell has played him before, but he did prove to be a handful for Carey and Inglis. India will again go in with four spinners."

India went in with four spinners including two all-rounders in their last group match in Dubai and came up trumps with Varun Chakravarthy returning figures of 5-42. Rohit has emphasised that he will be tempted to keep the same combination against Australia.

Australia beat Ashes rivals England by five wickets in their opening match but their next two games were abandoned because of rain. They are also missing several key players, but the Australians have a reputation for raising their game when it matters and beat hosts India in the World Cup final, the last time the two countries played an ODI.

Australia are on paper a weaker team from the one that beat India by six wickets in Ahmedabad in November 2023. The world champions lost fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to ankle and hip injuries respectively for the Champions Trophy. They are also without Mitchell Starc, who is out for personal reasons. Mitchell Marsh is also absent with an injury and Marcus Stoinis announced his retirement on the eve of the tournament.

(With agency inputs)