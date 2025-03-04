Breaking News
India's Got Latent row: SC allows Allahbadia to air 'The Ranveer Show'
Fadnavis wrongly briefed by officials on charges for HSRPs, claims Rohit Pawar
Pune rape case: Crimes against women rising, says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule
Maharashtra: 38 injured as ST bus overturns in Latur
NRI doctor duped of Rs 9.7 lakh in online bank fraud
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Virat Kohlis heroic 84 puts India on path to Champions Trophy final

Virat Kohli’s heroic 84 puts India on path to Champions Trophy final

Updated on: 04 March,2025 09:28 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chasing a target of 265, India found themselves in a precarious position early on after the loss of two quick wickets

Virat Kohli’s heroic 84 puts India on path to Champions Trophy final

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Virat Kohli’s heroic 84 puts India on path to Champions Trophy final
x
00:00

Virat Kohli, widely regarded for his poise and unparalleled skill in chasing down targets, once again demonstrated his brilliance under pressure during India’s Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia on Tuesday.


Chasing a target of 265, India found themselves in a precarious position early on after the loss of two quick wickets. However, Kohli’s composed presence at the crease steadied the ship, providing the stability India needed as they looked to recover and stay in contention for a place in the final.



Despite the early setbacks, Kohli’s innings was a masterclass in chasing under pressure. But, as the game progressed, a key moment arrived when Kohli misread a wrong'un from Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Attempting to clear the long-on boundary, Kohli failed to execute the shot properly and was caught, ending a valiant knock of 84 runs from 98 balls. His dismissal left India needing 40 more runs to secure victory. The score at the time read 225-5 after 42.4 overs, a challenging but achievable target.

Kohli’s departure was a significant blow to India, as he had anchored the chase with his usual elegance and focus. His knock, however, was the highlight of India’s pursuit, keeping the chase alive and providing hope. Zampa, who had bowled with great control, claimed the prized wicket of the Indian star, adding to his growing influence in the match.

Earlier in the day, Australia had fought hard with fifties from Steve Smith and Alex Carey, but India’s bowlers had kept the target within reach. Mohammed Shami was the standout performer for India, taking three wickets and stifling Australia’s momentum. The Indian spinners, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja, also played pivotal roles, each claiming two wickets and applying pressure throughout the Australian innings.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK