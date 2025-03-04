Chasing down a target of 265 in 48.1 overs, India reached the target on the back of a determined 84-run knock from Virat Kohli, who faced 98 balls

Virat Kohli-KL Rahul (Pic: @BCCI/X)

Listen to this article India beat Australia by 4 wickets, secure spot in third straight Champions Trophy final x 00:00

India secured their place in the final of the Champions Trophy for the third consecutive time with a commanding four-wicket victory over Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chasing down a target of 265 in 48.1 overs, India reached the target on the back of a determined 84-run knock from Virat Kohli, who faced 98 balls. This victory marked India’s equal highest successful run-chase in the history of the Champions Trophy, matching their chase of 265 against Bangladesh in the semi-final of the 2017 edition.

The win also meant that India successfully broke 3-3 deadlock with Australia in knockout stages of ICC white-ball tournaments. Their knockout victories against Australia had started in the quarter-finals of the 1998 Champions Trophy (then known as the ICC Knockout Trophy).

However, after India's ODI World Cup quarter-final victory over Australia in Ahmedabad in 2011, the tides turned. India faced defeats in the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup, the final of the 2023 World Cup, and the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023. This victory, therefore, not only propelled India into the Champions Trophy final but also offered a sense of redemption for their recent losses to Australia in major tournament knockouts.

More updates to follow...