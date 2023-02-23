India vs Australia live streaming: How to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final?

In top form after blowing away rival teams one after another, the Women in Blue will face their toughest test when they take on defending champions Australia in what promises to be an explosive semi-final on Thursday

In top form after blowing away rival teams one after another, the Women in Blue will face their toughest test when they take on defending champions Australia in what promises to be an explosive semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday. One of international cricket’s fiercest rivalries will be on display when the likes of Mandhana and Shafali will get down to business against Healy and Co. which will be supremely competitive with some high-quality performers in their ranks.

Expect a few battles inside the main battles. It could be between Smriti Mandhana’s crisp strokes against Alyssa Healy’s pyrotechnics. Renuka Thakur’s savage attack with sheer pace against Megan Schutt’s fireworks also has ingredients of a blockbuster.

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final Live Streaming Details

When will India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final take place?

The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final will take place on Thursday, February 23.

How to catch India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final live in India?

The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final be played?

The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa.

What time will the India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final begin?

The India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final will start at 6:30 pm IST, on February 23.

What time will be the toss between India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final?

The toss of India vs Australia Women’s Asia Cup T20 2023 semi-final will take place at 6:00 PM IST on February 23.

Probable Squads

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav.

Australia: Beth Mooney(wk), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown