India vs Bangladesh 2022: Full schedule, time and date

Updated on: 28 November,2022 06:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

India tour of Bangladesh 2022 will be the next series for the Indian team. India is set to face Bangladesh for an ODI and Test series

India vs Bangladesh 2022: Full schedule, time and date

India will clash with Bangladesh from December 4 to December 26. Pic courtesy-BCCI


India's tour of Bangladesh 2022 will be the next series for the Indian team after the ongoing series with New Zealand. The Blues are set to face The Tigers for an ODI and Test series that will span over three weeks. While both the teams will play three ODI games, it will be followed by two Test matches in the neighbouring nation.

The visitors will be travelling to Bangladesh after completing their series with the Kiwis on November 30, and play the first ODI on December 4 and their last test match on December 26, a day after Christmas. After the first, the next two ODI games will be played on December 7 and December 10, after which they will go on to play the test matches on December 22 and December 26 respectively.


The whole series will be played at two different venues. While the first is at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the home nation's capital, the other will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.



ODI series


Date                                                                     Match details                                                                           Time

Sunday, December 4                              1st ODI , Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka                                  11:30 am
Wednesday, December 7                       2nd ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka                                  11:30 am
Saturday, December 10                         3rd ODI,  Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka                                   11:30 am

Test series 

Date                                                                      Match details                                                                            Time

December 14 -18                                     1st Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram                      9:30 am
December 22 - 26                                     2nd Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka                                 9:30 am      

 

 

