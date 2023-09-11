India vs Pakistan: With 47 ODI hundreds, Virat Kohli is also just two away from equalling Tendulkar's record tally of ODI tons

Virat Kohli (Pic: @bcci/X)

Listen to this article India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli shatters Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest player to reach 13,000 ODI runs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 13,000 runs in the ODI format The 34-year-old broke Sachin Tendulkar`s long-standing record in the process Kohli is the fifth player to reach the landmark in men`s ODIs

India's batting maestro Virat Kohli on Monday etched his name in the annals of ODI cricket history after becoming the fastest player to reach 13,000 runs in the format.

Kohli achieved the milestone during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against nemesis Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The 34-year-old broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kohli is the fifth player to reach the landmark in men's ODIs. Apart from Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene are the other cricketers to reach the milestone.

Tendulkar took 321 innings to get to the mark and Kohli has reached the milestone in 267 innings. Ponting (341) and Sangakkara (363) also took over 300 innings while Jayasuriya reached the mark in 416 innings. Kohli is also the only batsman among the five to average over 50. With 47 ODI hundreds, Kohli is also just two away from equalling Tendulkar's record tally of ODI tons.

Also Read: Reserve day to rescue!

Earlier on Sunday, captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's half-centuries laid the foundation for India, while the unbeaten 233-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul added the icing on the cake as the former skipper finished the game in style with a maximum

Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122, which came from 94 deliveries, while Rahul smashed a fiery 111 of 106 balls.

India resumed the play at 147-2 on the reserved day as rain interrupted the match on Sunday. KL Rahul (17*) and Virat Kohli (8*) were at the crease when the play had to be suspended due to rain.

Shadab Khan bowled the first over of the game today and gave away just four runs. Rahul and Kohli then shifted gears and kept taking singles while looking for boundaries. The duo gave a steady start to Team India on the reserve day.

Pakistan bowlers tried to restrict scoring but Indian players kept scoring at a steady pace.

Rahul brought up his half-century in his comeback game after returning from injury and the duo brought up a 100-run partnership. Rahul kept up the momentum and smashed a six and four as Shadab Khan conceded 14 runs.

Kohli also kept the score board ticking and scored his 66th ODI fifty. The talisman brought up his half-century in 55 balls. Pakistan bowlers had no answer to the Indian duo's range of shots. In the 40 overs, the Indian dup took their team's total to 250/2.



(With agency inputs)