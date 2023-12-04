Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India vs South Africa Temba Bavuma rested for white ball series Aiden Markram named new captain

India vs South Africa: Temba Bavuma rested for white-ball series, Aiden Markram named new captain

Updated on: 04 December,2023 03:40 PM IST  |  Johannesburg
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bavuma as well as fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will play no part in the limited overs series in order to prepare for two World Test Championship matches

India vs South Africa: Temba Bavuma rested for white-ball series, Aiden Markram named new captain

Temba Bavuma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
India vs South Africa: Temba Bavuma rested for white-ball series, Aiden Markram named new captain
x
00:00

ICC World Cup 2023 captain Temba Bavuma will miss two white-ball series against India, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday in naming squads for the multi-format India vs South Africa tour.


Bavuma as well as fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will play no part in the limited overs series in order to prepare for two World Test Championship matches, starting in Centurion on December 26. Fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen will only play in the first two T20 internationals before returning to their franchises to play in domestic four-day cricket ahead of the India vs South Africa Test series.


One-day coach Rob Walter said the decision was made in consultation with Test coach Shukri Conrad. "We have a busy summer ahead starting with the T20Is and then ODIs against India and we have therefore taken the decision to omit several of our senior players," said Walter. "This decision was taken together with coach Shukri as we place emphasis on the red-ball leg of the tour, meaning they will instead be preparing for the Test series by playing domestic cricket."


Conrad said: "It is the start of a new ICC World Test Championship cycle and that itself is a huge incentive for everyone. We want to try and ensure we make a strong start to this sequence here at home against one of the best teams in the world."

Also Read: All’s well that ends well!

The Test squad includes three uncapped players in Durham and Western Province batsman David Bedingham, left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger and batsman Tristan Stubbs. Burger is set to make his international debut after being named in all three squads. Another newcomer is all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana, who was selected for the one-day series. The first T20 international will be played in Durban on Sunday.

There will be three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals. India will also be without key players for the white-ball matches, with regular captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli rested ahead of the Test matches.

South African squads

T20 internationals: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

One-day internationals: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Lizaad Williams

Tests: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wkt)

Fixtures

December 10, first T20 international, Durban

December 12, second T20 international, Gqeberha

December 14, third T20 international, Johannesburg

December 17, first one-day international, Johannesburg

December 19, second one-day international, Gqeberha

December 21, third one-day international, Paarl

December 26-30, first Test match, Centurion

January 3-7, second Test match, Cape Town

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south africa cricket news sports sports news Sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK