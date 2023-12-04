Breaking News
All’s well that ends well!

Updated on: 04 December,2023 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

India strung together a superb sequence of performances in each match of the T20I series to avenge their World Cup embarrassment

India's Axar Patel (L) celebrates with team captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of Australia's Tim David during the fifth and final T20I. Pic/AFP


Key Highlights

  1. Gaikwad and Jaiswal were prolific at the top of the order while batting together
  2. Yadav was an immovable object at No. 3, Jitesh and Rinku were absolute freaks
  3. Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, and Axar Patel bowled brilliantly in partnership

Much was expected from Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav before he walked out to lead a sprightly bunch of 'Gen-Next' stars against a buoyant Australian side in a five-match T20I series, four days after a gruelling Motera contest. Forced to suppress the massive disappointment of a World Cup final defeat in the deeper confines of his heart, Yadav was hardly given a chance of introspection.

