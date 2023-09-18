Breaking News
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj’s reign of terror

Updated on: 18 September,2023 11:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj returned figures of 6-21 to lead India's rout of Sri Lanka by 10 wickets as they took home their eighth Asia Cup title on Sunday

Mohammed Siraj. Pic/AFP


Key Highlights

  1. His combative spells had the Sri Lankan top-order hoping and weaving
  2. 29-year-old returned figures of 6-21 to lead India`s rout of the co-hosts by 10 wickets
  3. Siraj scalped a five-wicket haul off merely 16 balls

With brother Ismail watching from the stands, Mohammed Siraj produced a spell of hostile fast bowling that would have had the former tapping a foot in appreciation. His combative spells had the Sri Lankan top-order hoping and weaving, and he conceded only one boundary in his seven overs, 21 dot balls underlining just how uncomfortable he was to face in Colombo’s overcast conditions.
 
The 29-year-old returned figures of 6-21 to lead India's rout of the co-hosts by 10 wickets as they took home their eighth Asia Cup title on Sunday. Siraj scalped a five-wicket haul off merely 16 balls, equalling the world record for the quickest five-for held by legendary Chaminda Vaas. His clever variation of pace and canny use of swing and seam were the foundation of a performance that was not match-winning alone, but was also eye-catching. No Indian had ever previously taken a four-wicket haul in a single over in a one-dayer. 
 
Siraj celebrated his feat with delight, running down the wicket with his arms outstretched, but otherwise remained poker-faced throughout, perhaps moved to pity by Lankans’ ineptitude, who knows!

