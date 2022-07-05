Breaking News
India women create history; chase down highest ODI score for the loss of no wicket

Updated on: 05 July,2022 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

India's openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana made light work of the Sri Lankan bowlers, chasing down the target of 174 in just 25.4 overs

Shafali Verma plays a shot during the 2nd ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka. Pic/ PTI


In their second and penultimate ODI match in the series against Sri Lanka, the Indian women's team chased down a score of 174 for the loss of no wicket breaking a record set by Australia way back in 1997 in the process.

India's openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana made light work of the Sri Lankan bowlers, chasing down the target in just 25.4 overs. Verma remained unbeaten on a run a ball 71 while Mandhana scored 94* off just 83 balls.





Australia's record chase for the loss of no wicket was set by the team in 1997 facing South Africa. In that game, openers Joanne Broadbent and Belinda Clark chased down a score of 164.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were outstanding

In the current series vs Sri Lanka, India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead with the last ODI match coming up on Thursday.

 

