‘India won’t change aggressive approach after loss’: Skipper Rohit

Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday asserted that India will not change their newfound aggressive approach towards Test cricket after just one defeat. New Zealand outclassed India by eight wickets in the first Test here, but the home side showed immense fight to score 462 in the second innings after getting bundled out for 46 in the first dig.

“We don’t change our mindset based on one game or one series. We are not going to change our mindset fearing the losing of a Test match,” Rohit said in the post-match press meet. India displayed a similar attitude against Bangladesh recently in Kanpur, pushing for victory despite losing over two days to rain. “It’s about to try and not let the opposition know that we are under pressure or we are behind the game. When you are actually behind, you want to try and do extraordinary things and play without any fear.

“Some of the Test matches we played recently shows what I am talking about and that’s how it’s going to be. It’s one thing to talk about it, but actually we went out there [in Bangalore] and played some fearless cricket,” added Rohit. But Rohit saw a flip side of this, saying the visiting batters have also been trying to find ways to tame Indian bowlers, especially spinners.

The 37-year-old picked the Rachin Ravindra’s hundred as an example. “Some of the shots Rachin played were really, really good. He played well against spinners. He understood what our spinners were trying to do and he didn’t back off from playing his natural game. Rachin and [Devon] Conway put our spinners under pressure playing different shots,” he said.

