The Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the finals to claim the Champions Trophy 2025 title. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the victory justified India's top ranking in white-ball formats

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

Following Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 victory in February, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for the national men's cricket team.

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final to claim the Champions Trophy 2025 title.

The reward will cover all the players, coaching and support staff members. The BCCI did not give a break-up of the amount in its statement.

"Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognises Team India's dedication and excellence on the global stage," said BCCI president Roger Binny in a release.

Binny further stated that the Champions Trophy 2025 is a testament to Team India's strong cricketing ecosystem.

"This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women's World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country," he said.

The Champions Trophy 2025 triumph also marked India's third ICC title in the last eight months.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the victory justified India's top ranking in white-ball formats.

"Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India's top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come," said Saikia.

The "Men in Blue" registered four dominating victories in the Champions Trophy 2025 before cementing their place in the final.

India began their campaign with a solid six-wicket win over Bangladesh, then secured a convincing six-wicket triumph against Pakistan.

They continued their steady momentum with a 44-run victory over New Zealand before overcoming Australia by four wickets in the semifinal.

"The dedication and commitment shown by the players have set a new benchmark, and we are confident that Indian cricket will keep raising the bar on the global stage," Saikia added.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said Indian players displayed excellent composure under pressure during the ICC marquee event.

"The players exhibited remarkable composure under pressure, and their success is an inspiration to aspiring cricketers across the country.

"The team has once again proved that Indian cricket is built on a strong foundation of skill, mental toughness, and a winning mentality," he said.

BCCI treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia and joint secretary Rohan Gauns Desai too lauded the team and said the governing body will continue to work towards strengthening the cricketing infrastructure in the country.

(With PTI Inputs)