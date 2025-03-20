Breaking News
Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by officials: CM
New Zealand PM Luxon meets Shinde, discus Mumbai’s development
Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways
Bus driver sentenced to life for rape and attempted murder of girl in Thane
Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Team India to get Rs 58 crore cash reward from BCCI for Champions Trophy 2025 victory

Team India to get Rs 58 crore cash reward from BCCI for Champions Trophy 2025 victory

Updated on: 20 March,2025 02:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the finals to claim the Champions Trophy 2025 title. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the victory justified India's top ranking in white-ball formats

Team India to get Rs 58 crore cash reward from BCCI for Champions Trophy 2025 victory

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Team India to get Rs 58 crore cash reward from BCCI for Champions Trophy 2025 victory
x
00:00

Following Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 victory in February, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for the national men's cricket team.


The Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final to claim the Champions Trophy 2025 title.


The reward will cover all the players, coaching and support staff members. The BCCI did not give a break-up of the amount in its statement.


"Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognises Team India's dedication and excellence on the global stage," said BCCI president Roger Binny in a release.

Binny further stated that the Champions Trophy 2025 is a testament to Team India's strong cricketing ecosystem.

Also Read: "We’ll have to wait...": Jayawardene on Jasprit Bumrah's health update

"This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women's World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country," he said.

The Champions Trophy 2025 triumph also marked India's third ICC title in the last eight months.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the victory justified India's top ranking in white-ball formats.

"Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India's top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come," said Saikia.

The "Men in Blue" registered four dominating victories in the Champions Trophy 2025 before cementing their place in the final.

India began their campaign with a solid six-wicket win over Bangladesh, then secured a convincing six-wicket triumph against Pakistan.

They continued their steady momentum with a 44-run victory over New Zealand before overcoming Australia by four wickets in the semifinal.

"The dedication and commitment shown by the players have set a new benchmark, and we are confident that Indian cricket will keep raising the bar on the global stage," Saikia added.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said Indian players displayed excellent composure under pressure during the ICC marquee event.

"The players exhibited remarkable composure under pressure, and their success is an inspiration to aspiring cricketers across the country.

"The team has once again proved that Indian cricket is built on a strong foundation of skill, mental toughness, and a winning mentality," he said.

BCCI treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia and joint secretary Rohan Gauns Desai too lauded the team and said the governing body will continue to work towards strengthening the cricketing infrastructure in the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 india Team India board of control for cricket in india sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK