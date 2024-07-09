'Indian selectors in for a headache': Andy Flower

Former India opener Abhinav Mukund was also happy that the young batter did not tinker around with his game after a failure on his debut

Former Zimbabwe cricketer and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Andy Flower has said that Abhishek Sharma’s Sunday century has upped the competition for the top-order spots. “Well, we have got [Yashasvi] Jaiswal still coming into the series, have not we? So that sort of competition is exactly what the Indian selectors and all the Indian followers are looking for. It makes it really interesting and it’s great for the Indian game if they have got lots of options like that,” Flower, the former Zimbabwe captain, said on Sony Sports, according to an ANI report.

The report added: “Andy said that Abhishek should be confident after a great Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and getting a century for India in only his second international game. ‘It is really important to get those runs as a young player because confidence and self-belief are so important to your chance of doing well. So I am very happy for him and I am looking forward to seeing more of him in this series,’ Flower elaborated.

Also Read: Bavuma returns to lead South Africa against West Indies in Test series

“Former India opener Abhinav Mukund was also happy that the young batter did not tinker around with his game after a failure on his debut. ‘He did not try and do anything different from what he does at the domestic level. I know the IPL is a very, very good and a high-standard league but international cricket is a different ball game altogether. He has come here and has done the same thing that we have seen back home time and again, and he has got a hundred to boot in international cricket,’ Mukund observed. Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, part of the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian squad, will be joining the team ahead of the third T20I, which takes place on Wednesday.” Flower was an accomplished wicketkeeper for Zimbabwe. Before taking up coaching he led his country in the 1996 World Cup in sub-continent.

