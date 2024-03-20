Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) expands horizons with middle east edition

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is India’s pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament played inside a stadium. Its inaugural edition is currently underway from March 6th to March 15th, 2024. This season, Mumbai has been the epicentre of new-age cricket entertainment

Core Committee of the Indian Street Premier League, L-R Amol, Ashish Shelar, Sachin Tendulkar, Suraj Samat

Following the overwhelming success of its inaugural season in India, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), a pioneering tennis ball T10 tournament to be played in a stadium, announces its much-anticipated expansion to the Middle East, set to take place in November 2024, marking the beginning of an exciting journey for aspiring street cricketers. The road to glory will be paved through rigorous trials held in July, August, September, and October, offering players the chance to showcase their talent and earn a coveted spot in one of the six prestigious teams. Exact dates of the trials together with the tournament will be announced in due course.

Representing the vibrant spirit of cricket in the Middle East, teams from Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Muscat, and Bahrain will compete for ultimate supremacy. Backed by corporate giants from the region, each franchise brings its unique flair and fervour to the tournament, promising a spectacle like never before.

Adding to the allure of the Middle East edition are the esteemed celebrity anchor owners from the Indian film industry. With their star power and passion for the game, they promise to elevate the tournament to unprecedented heights, drawing fans from far and wide.

Sachin Tendulkar, Core Committee Member, ISPL stated “The Middle East edition of ISPL presents an opportunity for emerging talent to shine on a grand scale. We are committed to providing a platform for these young cricketers to showcase their skills and make a mark in the cricketing world. This ISPL edition promises to celebrate the sport in the Middle East, which hones a heartfelt passion for cricket."

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, ISPL said, “The inaugural season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) in India marked a historic milestone, igniting a fervour for cricket like never before. As we set our sights on expansion, ISPL reaffirms its dedication to revolutionize the cricketing landscape. With the Middle East venture, we stride confidently towards new horizons, fortified by the unwavering backing of our stakeholders and the boundless passion of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.”

Amol Kale, Core Committee Member, ISPL said, "The overwhelming response from the Middle East reaffirms the universal appeal of ISPL's innovative format. As we gear up for this exciting venture, we are confident that the ISPL Middle East edition will ignite a new wave of enthusiasm among cricket enthusiasts and carve a niche for itself in the global cricketing landscape."

Suraj Samat, ISPL Commissioner said, “The unprecedented success of the Indian Street Premier League's (ISPL) inaugural season in India has propelled the league towards an ambitious expansion into the vibrant landscape of the Middle East. This strategic move underscores the unwavering commitment of ISPL to innovate and redefine the cricketing experience, backed by the unwavering support of our stakeholders.”

About the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL):

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is India’s pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament played inside a stadium. Its inaugural edition is currently underway from March 6th to March 15th, 2024. This season, Mumbai has been the epicentre of new-age cricket entertainment, featuring six competitive teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar. ISPL ignites fresh anticipation among cricket fans across the nation, coming after a spectacular line-up of celebrity superstars taking up the mantle as team owners – Amitabh Bachchan (Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar), Hrithik Roshan (Bengaluru), Suriya (Chennai), Ram Charan (Hyderabad) and Saif & Kareena (Kolkata).The league not only promises thrilling on-field action but also aspires to revolutionize sports entertainment. Attendees can anticipate a vibrant musical festival with live performances, mesmerizing drone shows, breath-taking laser displays, and DJ Chetas spinning the latest beats, creating a seamless blend of cricket prowess and entertainment extravagance. The ISPL aims to redefine the sports entertainment landscape with this unprecedented fusion.