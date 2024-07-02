Skipper Gill, the reserve opener for the T20 World Cup, was on a break and will link up with the Zimbabwe-bound squad directly in Harare from the US

Shubman Gill

Listen to this article Indians leave for Zimbabwe tour x 00:00

A young Indian team under National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman left for Zimbabwe to play a five-match T20I series starting in Harare on July 6.

The team will be led by Shubman Gill while the likes of youngsters Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma have been rewarded for their exploits in the last IPL with maiden India call-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skipper Gill, the reserve opener for the T20 World Cup, was on a break and will link up with the Zimbabwe-bound squad directly in Harare from the US.

The BCCI took to X to post pictures of those who boarded the flight, which includes Abhishek, Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Tushar Deshpande and NCA head Laxman.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retiring form the shortest format, the T20 series against Zimbabwe will provide the youngsters with the perfect opportunity to cement their places for future series.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever