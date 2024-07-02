Breaking News
Indians leave for Zimbabwe tour

Updated on: 03 July,2024 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Skipper Gill, the reserve opener for the T20 World Cup, was on a break and will link up with the Zimbabwe-bound squad directly in Harare from the US

Shubman Gill

A young Indian team under National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman left for Zimbabwe to play a five-match T20I series starting in Harare on July 6.


The team will be led by Shubman Gill while the likes of youngsters Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma have been rewarded for their exploits in the last IPL with maiden India call-ups.


Skipper Gill, the reserve opener for the T20 World Cup, was on a break and will link up with the Zimbabwe-bound squad directly in Harare from the US.


The BCCI took to X to post pictures of those who boarded the flight, which includes Abhishek, Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Tushar Deshpande and NCA head Laxman.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retiring form the shortest format, the T20 series against Zimbabwe will provide the youngsters with the perfect opportunity to cement their places for future series.

