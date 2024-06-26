Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Indians steer clear of Heads headache

Indians steer clear of Head’s headache

Premium

Updated on: 26 June,2024 11:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Top

India will now meet defending champions England in the semi-final on Thursday in Guyana

Indians steer clear of Head’s headache

India captain Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

Key Highlights

  1. Beleaguered Indians found themselves exuberant following a historic victory over Australia
  2. The euphoria stemmed from India capitalising on Australia`s subpar bowling performance
  3. India will now meet defending champions England in the semi-final on Thursday in Guyana

Beleaguered Indians found themselves exuberant on Monday following a historic victory in the T20 World Cup over Australia, a triumph that infused a rare wave of euphoria throughout the nation. "With every ball, every run, every boundary, every wicket, I wasn't able to hold my emotions," remarked Akash Sen, a university student. "It was late at night, but I was jumping, screaming, I was not able to contain myself," the 20-year-old recounted to Mid-Day. 

