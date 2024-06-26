Indians steer clear of Head’s headache

India will now meet defending champions England in the semi-final on Thursday in Guyana

Beleaguered Indians found themselves exuberant on Monday following a historic victory in the T20 World Cup over Australia, a triumph that infused a rare wave of euphoria throughout the nation. "With every ball, every run, every boundary, every wicket, I wasn't able to hold my emotions," remarked Akash Sen, a university student. "It was late at night, but I was jumping, screaming, I was not able to contain myself," the 20-year-old recounted to Mid-Day.