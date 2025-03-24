Former first-class players below the age of 70 and are not part of the BCCI pension scheme for domestic cricketers, used to get Rs 10,000 from the MCA

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to increase the monthly pension of their former first-class cricketers and umpires by 50 per cent. “The monthly pension amount for former cricketers and umpires will be increased by 50%, ensuring greater financial security and well-being for those who have dedicated their careers to the sport,” said MCA president Ajinkya Naik on Sunday in a press release which included key decisions taken by the Association’s Apex Council in their meeting last Wednesday.

Former first-class players below the age of 70 and are not part of the BCCI pension scheme for domestic cricketers, used to get Rs 10,000 from the MCA. Now they will get Rs 15,000 while 70-plus ex-players will be given Rs 30,000 as against Rs 20,000. It is learnt that ex-Ranji Trophy players Mahesh Sampat and Sanjay Jaywant along with the late Avinash Karnik, approached the MCA to appeal for an enhancement in pension when the Association was headed by the late Amol Kale, who passed away in June last year.

“This is very good news. The MCA has been very kind. This increase is considerable and the Association is doing the maximum. When we followed up with Mr Abhay Hadap [MCA Secretary] recently, he told us that the increase in pension is on the agenda and indicated it will be done by March end,” said a delighted Sampat, 78, who was part of the 1970-71 and 1975-76 Ranji Trophy-winning playing XIs.

Karnik, who passed away in January 2024 at the age of 74, played three Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai from 1974-75 to 1977-78. “I’m delighted the MCA has decided to increase our pension. It will be a boost to us all,” said Jaywant, 74, who played one Ranji game for Mumbai in 1975-76 and figured in the playing XI of the MCC v Mumbai game in Indore on the Englishmen’s 1976-77 of India.

Meanwhile, the MCA also decided to grant, “Mediclaim policy reimbursement for the authorised representatives [who are also the authorised signatory] of affiliated clubs, providing coverage of up to Rs 10,00,000 to safeguard their health and welfare.”