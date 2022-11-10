×
Injured Malan, Wood in race against time

England are sweating on the availability of No.3 batsman Malan and pace spearhead Wood. Wood has bowled the fastest ball of the tournament at 154.74kph (96.15mph)

Dawid Malan


England will make last-minute fitness calls on Dawid Malan and Mark Wood as they look to spoil the party in Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final against India, skipper Jos Buttler said. 


England are sweating on the availability of No.3 batsman Malan and pace spearhead Wood. Wood has bowled the fastest ball of the tournament at 154.74kph (96.15mph). “We will see how they pull up. We are trying to give them as long as possible,” Buttler said on Wednesday. 



“Dawid was out the other day with a small niggle, Woody has had a bit of stiffness. We trust the medical team, we trust the two guys as well.” 

Malan looks doubtful after he injured his groin in England’s final Super 12 match against Sri Lanka and could be replaced by Phil Salt. 

