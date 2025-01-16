Injured pacer Nortje out of Champions Trophy

Nortje, who has not played international cricket since the T20 World Cup final in June last year, was named in the Champions Trophy squad earlier this week but scans on Monday made it clear that he is not going to be fit in time for the ICC event beginning February 19 in Pakistan

Anrich Nortje, Pic/AFP

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje was on Wednesday ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury.

