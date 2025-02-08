Pakistan will tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs from March 16 to April 5, which will be followed by the Pakistan Super League starting on April 8

Saim Ayub. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Injured Saim Ayub ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy x 00:00

Young Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy after being prescribed a rehabilitation period of at least 10 weeks to recover from an ankle injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday that Saim, who sustained the injury in South Africa in January, is "progressing well in his recovery from the ankle fracture and will continue his rehabilitation in England."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (3 January)," the PCB said in a statement. "His availability for the New Zealand tour will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements." Saim had sustained the injury while fielding on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Pakistan will tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs from March 16 to April 5, which will be followed by the Pakistan Super League starting on April 8. The 22-year-old southpaw opener emerged as Pakistan's top batsman on tours to Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, where he scored back-to-back hundreds in ODIs in South Africa and also a T20 century in Zimbabwe.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever