IPL 2022: It wasn't in my control that I wasn't picked at auction, says Rajat Patidar

The 28-year-old Patidar scored a 54-ball 112 not out to singlehandedly win the IPL Eliminator for RCB

Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the match against Lucknow Super Giants. Pic/ PTI

Rajat Patidar was ignored at this year's auction only to be picked as an injury replacement but the 28-year-old never cared about things which he couldn't really control. "I was busy after the 2021 IPL playing for my club. I wasn't picked after the 2021 IPL but that wasn't in my control."

On his innings, Patidar said that his ability to make up for the dot balls is his real strength. "I never feel any pressure as I think I have the ability to make up for the dots," he said.

The last over of the Powerplay where he launched into Krunal Pandya gave him confidence that this could be his day after all.

"When I time the ball, my focus was on it. The last over of the powerplay when Krunal was bowling to me, my execution went fine then and I got confident afterwards. The wicket was pretty good and I played some good shots."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever