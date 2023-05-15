IPL 2023: Complete list of Impact Players used in this season so far

As the new season brought with it a level of excitement and uncertainty over how the players will perform, it seems the newly introduced 'Impact Player' rule in the IPL has had teams in as much of a fix as fans and viewers of the game
Devdutt Padikkal (L), Yuzvendra Chahal (R), Pic: AFP
As the new season brought with it a level of excitement and uncertainty over how the players will perform, it seems the newly introduced 'Impact Player' rule in the IPL has had teams in as much of a fix as fans and viewers of the game. The rule allows any player from a team’s starting XI to be replaced when the game is underway, although it is not as straightforward as it sounds.
A month and two weeks into the edition, several teams have used the provision, but it would certainly be no exaggeration if we say it is yet to make an impact. When Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Mumbai Indians in front of a packed home crowd, Jason Behrendorff became the first overseas Impact Player as the left-arm pacer replaced Suryakumar Yadav.
Also Read: 'Won't be surprised if impact player rule is implemented in women's domestic cricket': Jhulan Goswami
Behrendorff opened the bowling for Mumbai and conceded just five runs in the first over. But the curse of the Impact Player caught up with the Australian as he eventually went for 37 runs in his three overs without picking a wicket. Soon after, another pacer in another match, who was brought on as Impact Player in place of a specialist batter, met a similar fate, albeit with less disastrous consequences.
Without further ado, here is a list of all 'Impact Players' used in IPL 20023 so far.
Tushar Deshpande for Ambati Rayudu, B Sai Sudharsan for Kane Williamson
Venkatesh Iyer for Varun Chakravarthy, Rishi Dhawan for Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Krishnappa Gowtham for Ayush Badoni, Aman Khan for Khaleel Ahmed
Abdul Samad for Fazalhaq Farooqi, Navdeep Saini for Yashasvi Jaiswal
Jason Behrendorff for Suryakumar Yadav
Ayush Badoni for Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande for Ambati Rayudu
Khaleel Ahmed for Sarfaraz Khan, Vijay Shankar for Joshua Little
Dhruv Jurel for Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishi Dhawan for Prabhsimran Singh
Suyash Sharma for Venkatesh Iyer, Anuj Rawat for Mohammed Siraj
Fazalhaq Farooqi for Rahul Tripathi, Ayush Badoni for Amit Mishra
Prithvi Shaw for Khaleel Ahmed, Murugan Ashwin for Jos Buttler
Kumar Kartikeya for Tim David, Ambati Rayudu for Deepak Chahar
Joshua Little for Sai Sudharshan, Venkatesh Iyer for Suyash Sharma
Sikandar Raza for Prabhsimran Singh
Ayush Badoni for Amit Mishra, Karn Sharma for Anuj Rawat
Ayush Badoni for Amit Mishra, Karn Sharma for Anuj Rawat
Adam Zampa for Jos Buttler, Ambati Rayudu for Sisanda Magala
Rahul Chahar for Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Venkatesh Iyer for Suyash Sharma, Washington Sundar for Harry Brook
Anuj Rawat for Mahipal Lomror, Prithvi Shaw for Mustafizur Rahman
Krishnappa Gowtham for Kyle Mayers, Prabhsimran Singh for Rahul Chahar
Suyash Sharma for Venkatesh Iyer, Rohit Sharma for Riley Meredith
Devdutt Padikkal for Yuzvendra Chahal, Noor Ahmed for Shubman Gill
Akash Singh for Ambati Rayudu, Suyash Prabhudesai for Mohammed Siraj
Riley Meredith for Tilak Varma, Abdul Samad for T Natarajan
Devdutt Padikkal for Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra for Kyle Mayers
Prabhsimran Singh for Rahul Chahar, Vijaykumar Vyshak for Faf du Plessis
Prithvi Shaw for Ishant Sharma, Anukul Roy for Venkatesh Iyer
Mayank Dagar in place of Rahul Tripathi, Ambati Rayudu in for Akash Singh
Jayant Yadav in place of Shubman Gill, Prerak Mankad in for Amit Mishra
Nathan Ellis for Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera for Jason Behrendorff
Harshal Patel for Faf du Plessis, Abdul Basith for Devdutt Padikkal
Venkatesh Iyer for Suyash Sharma, Akash Singh for Ambati Rayudu
Rahul Tripathi for T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar for Sarfaraz Khan
Joshua Little for Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma for Kumar Kartikeya
Faf du Plessis for Harshal Patel, Suyash Sharma for Jason Roy
Kuldip Yadav for Shimron Hetmyer, Ambati Rayudu for Akash Singh
Prabhsimran Singh for Gurnoor Brar, Amit Mishra for Kyle Mayers
Suyash Sharma for Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill for Mohit sharma
Sarfaraz Khan for Ishant Sharma, T Natarajan for Rahul Tripathi
Akash Singh for Ambati Rayudu, Prabhsimran Singh for Kagiso Rabada
Kuldeep Sen for Dhruv Jurel
Ayush Badoni for Yash Thakur, Harshal Patel for Anuj Rawat
Shubman Gill for Mohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed for Priyam Garg
Ambati Rayudu for Maheesh Theekshana
Nathan Ellis for Prabhsimran Singh, Suryakumar Yadav for Akash Madhwal
Ankul Roy for Jason Roy, Rahul Tripathi for T Natarajan
Riyan Parag for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill for Mohit Sharma
Ambati Rayudu for Maheesh Theekshana, Raghav Goyal for Suryakumar Yadav
Ripal Patel for Ishant Sharma, Harshal Patel for Kedar Jadhav
Alzarri Joseph for Shubman Gill, Ayush Badoni for Yash Thakur
Anmolpreet Singh for T Natarajan, Obed McCoy for Ravichandran Ashwin
Jason Roy for Suyash Sharma, Nathan Ellis for Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Kedar Jadhav for Mahipal Lomror
Matheesha Pathirana for Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey for Khaleel Ahmed
Suyash Sharma for Venkatesh Iyer
Akash Madhwal for Vishnu Vinod, Shubman Gill for Mohit Sharma
Ayush Badoni for Amit Mishra, Vivrant Sharma for Anmolpreet Singh
Manish Pandey for Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis for Prabhsimran Singh
Shahbaz Ahmed for Dinesh Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal for Yuzvendra Chahal
Matheesha Pathirana for Shivam Dube, Venkatesh Iyer for Suyash Sharma