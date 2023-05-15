IPL 2023: Complete list of Impact Players used in this season so far

As the new season brought with it a level of excitement and uncertainty over how the players will perform, it seems the newly introduced 'Impact Player' rule in the IPL has had teams in as much of a fix as fans and viewers of the game

Devdutt Padikkal (L), Yuzvendra Chahal (R), Pic: AFP

As the new season brought with it a level of excitement and uncertainty over how the players will perform, it seems the newly introduced 'Impact Player' rule in the IPL has had teams in as much of a fix as fans and viewers of the game. The rule allows any player from a team’s starting XI to be replaced when the game is underway, although it is not as straightforward as it sounds.

A month and two weeks into the edition, several teams have used the provision, but it would certainly be no exaggeration if we say it is yet to make an impact. When Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Mumbai Indians in front of a packed home crowd, Jason Behrendorff became the first overseas Impact Player as the left-arm pacer replaced Suryakumar Yadav.

Behrendorff opened the bowling for Mumbai and conceded just five runs in the first over. But the curse of the Impact Player caught up with the Australian as he eventually went for 37 runs in his three overs without picking a wicket. Soon after, another pacer in another match, who was brought on as Impact Player in place of a specialist batter, met a similar fate, albeit with less disastrous consequences.

Without further ado, here is a list of all 'Impact Players' used in IPL 20023 so far.

Tushar Deshpande for Ambati Rayudu, B Sai Sudharsan for Kane Williamson

Venkatesh Iyer for Varun Chakravarthy, Rishi Dhawan for Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Krishnappa Gowtham for Ayush Badoni, Aman Khan for Khaleel Ahmed

Abdul Samad for Fazalhaq Farooqi, Navdeep Saini for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jason Behrendorff for Suryakumar Yadav

Ayush Badoni for Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande for Ambati Rayudu

Khaleel Ahmed for Sarfaraz Khan, Vijay Shankar for Joshua Little

Dhruv Jurel for Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishi Dhawan for Prabhsimran Singh

Suyash Sharma for Venkatesh Iyer, Anuj Rawat for Mohammed Siraj

Fazalhaq Farooqi for Rahul Tripathi, Ayush Badoni for Amit Mishra

Prithvi Shaw for Khaleel Ahmed, Murugan Ashwin for Jos Buttler

Kumar Kartikeya for Tim David, Ambati Rayudu for Deepak Chahar

Joshua Little for Sai Sudharshan, Venkatesh Iyer for Suyash Sharma

Sikandar Raza for Prabhsimran Singh

Ayush Badoni for Amit Mishra, Karn Sharma for Anuj Rawat

Adam Zampa for Jos Buttler, Ambati Rayudu for Sisanda Magala

Rahul Chahar for Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Venkatesh Iyer for Suyash Sharma, Washington Sundar for Harry Brook

Anuj Rawat for Mahipal Lomror, Prithvi Shaw for Mustafizur Rahman

Krishnappa Gowtham for Kyle Mayers, Prabhsimran Singh for Rahul Chahar

Suyash Sharma for Venkatesh Iyer, Rohit Sharma for Riley Meredith

Devdutt Padikkal for Yuzvendra Chahal, Noor Ahmed for Shubman Gill

Akash Singh for Ambati Rayudu, Suyash Prabhudesai for Mohammed Siraj

Riley Meredith for Tilak Varma, Abdul Samad for T Natarajan

Devdutt Padikkal for Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra for Kyle Mayers

Prabhsimran Singh for Rahul Chahar, Vijaykumar Vyshak for Faf du Plessis

Prithvi Shaw for Ishant Sharma, Anukul Roy for Venkatesh Iyer

Mayank Dagar in place of Rahul Tripathi, Ambati Rayudu in for Akash Singh

Jayant Yadav in place of Shubman Gill, Prerak Mankad in for Amit Mishra

Nathan Ellis for Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera for Jason Behrendorff

Harshal Patel for Faf du Plessis, Abdul Basith for Devdutt Padikkal

Venkatesh Iyer for Suyash Sharma, Akash Singh for Ambati Rayudu

Rahul Tripathi for T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar for Sarfaraz Khan

Joshua Little for Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma for Kumar Kartikeya

Faf du Plessis for Harshal Patel, Suyash Sharma for Jason Roy

Kuldip Yadav for Shimron Hetmyer, Ambati Rayudu for Akash Singh

Prabhsimran Singh for Gurnoor Brar, Amit Mishra for Kyle Mayers

Suyash Sharma for Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill for Mohit sharma

Sarfaraz Khan for Ishant Sharma, T Natarajan for Rahul Tripathi

Akash Singh for Ambati Rayudu, Prabhsimran Singh for Kagiso Rabada

Kuldeep Sen for Dhruv Jurel

Ayush Badoni for Yash Thakur, Harshal Patel for Anuj Rawat

Shubman Gill for Mohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed for Priyam Garg

Ambati Rayudu for Maheesh Theekshana

Nathan Ellis for Prabhsimran Singh, Suryakumar Yadav for Akash Madhwal

Ankul Roy for Jason Roy, Rahul Tripathi for T Natarajan

Riyan Parag for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill for Mohit Sharma

Ambati Rayudu for Maheesh Theekshana, Raghav Goyal for Suryakumar Yadav

Ripal Patel for Ishant Sharma, Harshal Patel for Kedar Jadhav

Alzarri Joseph for Shubman Gill, Ayush Badoni for Yash Thakur

Anmolpreet Singh for T Natarajan, Obed McCoy for Ravichandran Ashwin

Jason Roy for Suyash Sharma, Nathan Ellis for Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Kedar Jadhav for Mahipal Lomror

Matheesha Pathirana for Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey for Khaleel Ahmed

Suyash Sharma for Venkatesh Iyer

Akash Madhwal for Vishnu Vinod, Shubman Gill for Mohit Sharma

Ayush Badoni for Amit Mishra, Vivrant Sharma for Anmolpreet Singh

Manish Pandey for Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis for Prabhsimran Singh

Shahbaz Ahmed for Dinesh Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal for Yuzvendra Chahal

Matheesha Pathirana for Shivam Dube, Venkatesh Iyer for Suyash Sharma