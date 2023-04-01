IPL 2023: David Warner warning for LSG!

Lucknow Super Giants will be wary of Delhi Capitals skipper Warner, who has enjoyed success before with Sunrisers; Australian reckons deputy Axar’s role will be equally crucial throughout

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner and head coach Ricky Ponting at a training session recently. Pics/Delhi Capitals @ Twitter

David Warner’s astute leadership will be Delhi Capitals’ lethal weapon as they brace up for life without Rishabh Pant while starting their Indian Premier League campaign against Lucknow Super Giants, here on Saturday. LSG, who will be playing at home for the first time, is an equally beleaguered outfit if not more, with skipper KL Rahul going through the toughest phase of his career and has been on a downward spiral for quite some time now.

By the look of it, neither DC nor LSG look like outfits that give you the vibe of a champion side like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians or for that matter Gujarat Titans. However in the shortest format, equations could change at the drop of hat as the margin that separates a master-stroke from a harakiri is as thin as a thread.



DC all-rounder Axar Patel

Stand-in Delhi Capitals skipper Warner on Friday said the team wants regular captain Rishabh Pant to take it “slow and easy” as he recovers from the horrific car accident he suffered in December. The dashing wicket-keeper batter was ruled out of this IPL as he undergoes rehabilitation following the accident.

“He’s looking forward to supporting us as much as he can. I am sure he’ll try his best to come and see us. “But we want him to recover, take it slow and easy and get better as fast as he can,” Warner said on the eve of DC’s match against Lucknow Super Giants. Warner also spoke about Axar Patel’s role as vice-captain in the side.

“Axar will have great knowledge about all the players in the squad. He’ll be in control of relaying information to the bowlers and also help me deal with the language barrier.” The opening batter expressed that the home ground advantage will be a huge factor this season with the tournament returning to the home and away format for the first time since 2019.

“You get to understand the wicket at your home ground and you’ve also got your fans, who give you a boost. “The fans’ chants in the stadium will give us great strength and belief to play at our best,” Warner added.

