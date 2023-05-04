IPL 2023: DC’s Mumbai-based Aman Khan owes it to childhood coach Pravin Amre

'He [Amre] has given me confidence and backed my strength' he said at the post-match media interaction on Tuesday

Pravin Amre; (right) DC’s Aman Khan against GT

Mumbai-based Aman Hakim Khan, who hit his first IPL half-century in Delhi Capitals’s (DC) win over Gujarat Titans in a low scoring match, credited his childhood coach Pravin Amre. The former India batsman is an assistant coach with the bottom-placed team.

“He [Amre] has given me confidence and backed my strength” he said at the post-match media interaction on Tuesday.

“He [Amre] never asked me to change my game. Rather than expecting me to change my game, he tried to improve my game even when I was a kid. With him being around, I feel confident. He knows where I am going wrong, what I should do. So, that is a plus point for me,” believes Aman, who revealed that he got to play against Gujarat Titans because Mitchell Marsh fell ill.

He made the most of that chance by scoring 51 in DC’s third victory in nine matches.

