IPL 2023: Delhi get the better of Sunrisers in last-over thriller

Updated on: 25 April,2023 08:24 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI

Opening the batting, Mayank Agarwal led the SRH batting charge atop the order but only to get out one run shy of his halfcentury

IPL 2023: Delhi get the better of Sunrisers in last-over thriller

Delhi Capitals' players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Pic/AFP

Delhi Capitals bowlers held nerves under pressure to thwart a late challenge from Sunrisers Hyderabad and secure a thrilling seven-run win in the IPL, here on Monday.


Heinrich Klaasen (31 from 19 balls) and Washington Sundar (24 not out; 15b) led their revival from 85/5 but the South African was dismissed by Anrich Nortje (2/33) in the penultimate over.



Mukesh Kumar (3-0-27-0) then defended 13 runs from the last over. Axar Patel returned with 2/21 from his four overs.


Opening the batting, Mayank Agarwal led the SRH batting charge atop the order but only to get out one run shy of his halfcentury.

SRH lost half of their side for 85 in 14.1 overs when Klaasen and Sundar revived their chase.

Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Washington Sundar led Sunrisers Hyderabad's tight bowling show to restrict Delhi Capitals to 144/9.

Also Read: Sunrisers’ Washington comes up with 'Sundar' show against Delhi

Having returned wicketless from six matches this season, Washington Sundar (3/28) grabbed three wickets in five balls to leave DC reeling at 62/5 inside eight overs after skipper David Warner opted to bat.

Bhuvneshwar (2/11) then came up with a tidy spell as Delhi struggled to get going.

After the top-order's failure, the duo of Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34) put on 69 from 59 balls.

But SRH's tight bowling and fielding stymied the proceedings at the back-end as DC lost five wickets and managed just 16 runs in the last three overs.

Brief Scores:
Delhi Capitals 144/9; 20 overs (Manish Pandey 34, Axar Patel 34; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/11, Washington Sundar 3/28) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 137/6; 20 overs (Axar Patel 2/21) by seven runs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 axar patel Mayank Agarwal delhi capitals sunrisers hyderabad indian premier league cricket news sports news

