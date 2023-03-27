IPL 2023: GT's SWOT Analysis - Strengths, Weakness & Match-winners Of The Squad

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will look to tick all the boxes in a bid to replicate the stupendous success in their maiden appearance at the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) last year

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will look to tick all the boxes in a bid to replicate the stupendous success in their maiden appearance at the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. Having achieved the ultimate glory of winning the IPL title in debut season, Gujarat executed a perfectly-planned campaign among all teams, winning 10 out of 14 league games and finishing atop the points table with the best outcome (20 points).

As things stand out, Pandya's stature has grown with his ascendency to India's permanent captaincy job in T20Is and even a look-in in ODIs, while their flamboyant batter Shubman Gill has established himself as a natural pick at least in two of the three international formats. Both led Gujarat forward with their batting heroics, finishing with 487 and 483 runs respectively to top the charts for their side while Mohammad Shami (20 wickets) and Rashid Khan (19) were their primary attacking weapons with the ball. Letting go of their express pacer Lockie Ferguson could prove costly, but Gujarat could also exploit Josh Little, West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal and a few more to exert pressure on the opposition.

Strengths

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra must be given due credit for establishing a much-needed clarity of players' roles. With the firepower of Gill at the top, Gujarat boast of plenty of resolute batters in Pandya, B Sai Sudharshan, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia who can all attack and also steady the ship. Meanwhile, the inclusion of Kane Williamson is a shot in the arm for the side, who also have roped in Ireland's T20 World Cup hat-trick bowler Josh Little and West Indies' Odean Smith. Known for his batting prowess, Tewatia showcased his skills with the ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 with 14 wickets in eight matches.

Weaknesses

Gujarat seem to have plugged in the holes they might have discovered last season. For instance, if Pandya was the man responsible for holding the fort at No 4, they now have another excellent option in Williamson to go with. Gujarat may lack an express pace bowler in Ferguson and his exploits in the death overs, but it should not be a massive concern since they have a lot of options to work with.

Match-winners

One cannot look beyond Gill in the playing XI, as he continues to be in prime form and could be the most dangerous batsman feared by the opposition. He has an ODI double hundred to show along with Test centuries. On the other hand, Pandya's leadership abilities is second to none, as his approach is to bring the best out of his players, which is also a lot similar to their head coach Nehra's. His all-round excellence will be a vital cog for the side. David Miller has been one of the best in the business when it comes to finishing matches in tense situations, and his presence in the GT middle-order makes it very dangerous.

The experienced Saha might face some competition from the young KS Bharat, who too has shown his aggressive side of the game in IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Williamson's presence in the side will be a great asset for GT in the middle-order while the likes of B Sai Sudharsan and Abhinav Manohar will be expected to build on their success in the last season.