IPL 2023: How have each teams utilised 'Impact Player' rule in 5 games so far?

Tushar Deshpande celebrates the fall of a wicket (Pic: AFP)

The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) is known to introduce innovative elements each season to make it more alluring to its fans. The 16th edition was no different. Fans will be treated with the introduction of 'Impact Player' rule as well as the return of the home-and-away format. In fact, it is the first season to feature an 'Impact Player' or a substitute who can come in to bat and bowl should the need arise. However, the league has stipulated that such a player can only be of an Indian-origin unless there are fewer than four overseas players in a team's starting XI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) first introduced the rule in flagship domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. The rule is believed to change matches on its head, and if utilised to the fullest, it can change dimensions of a match and make the said player a hero.

About nine franchises have used the provision at the end of the first round of matches, barring Royal Challengers Bangalore, who downed Mumbai Indians by eight wickets on Sunday. Jason Behrendorff became the first overseas 'Impact Player' in the tournament to come on in place of Suryakumar Yadav. He opened the proceedings in the bowling department for Mumbai but he eventually went for 37 runs in his three overs without scalping a wicket.

Rajasthan Royals earlier on Sunday had a lot to worry after substituting Navdeep Saini for half-centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal in 11 overs into Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chase. Much to the franchise's disappointment, Saini yielded as many as 34 runs in two overs, including the costliest 20th over which bore 23 runs. However, all ended well as the side crushed Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Co. by 72 runs.

Besides, two other pacers have also been called in as 'Impact Players' in the tournament. MS Dhoni brought in Tushar Deshpande to replace Ambati Rayudu in the tournament opener against Gujarat Giants. Deshpande conceded 51 runs in 3.2 overs and became economical only with the dismissal of Shubman Gill. Rishi Dhawan of Punjab Kings was the other 'Impact Player' to be used in the Kolkata Knight Riders fixture, who was smashed for 15 runs in the solitary over he bowled after substituting Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

If one takes a closer look, all four pacers in the form of 'Impact Players' have not been as profitable as one had expected. They have so far in total conceded 137 runs in 9.2 overs at an economy rate of 14.67 and managed to pick only one wicket between them. Now what about the batsmen? Batting does not have a different story to narrate.

Take the case of Abdul Samad from Sunrisers Hyderabad, who smashed 32 in his team's 204-run chase against Rajasthan. Coming in with his team left reeling at 48 for five, Samad’s innings prevented some damage to Hyderabad’s net run rate but never took the side anywhere close to the target. Venkatesh Iyer's 28-ball 34, who replaced Varun Chakravarthy, did little to guide Kolkata over the line against Punjab after his side stuttered with the loss of two early wickets.