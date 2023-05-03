Breaking News
Sharad Pawar’s 3D-chess: Castling Ajit to checkmate the BJP?
Mumbai: Hooked with WhatsApp, and sunk on Telegram
Mumbai: Zeroes-and-heroes results will be fixed
Mumbai: Borivali East-WEH bridge likely to be ready by December
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 12 crore for a greener city
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2023 I dont know whats happening with our batting says David Warner

IPL 2023: I don't know what's happening with our batting, says David Warner

Updated on: 03 May,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

"Our bowlers were amazing. Our batters struggled but credit to the way Shami bowled. Credit to the way Aman and Ripal played from then on to get up that score," he said

IPL 2023: I don't know what's happening with our batting, says David Warner

Delhi Capitals' David Warner throws the ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
IPL 2023: I don't know what's happening with our batting, says David Warner
x
00:00

Skipper David Warner credited the bowlers for their third victory but was at a loss of words to explain their struggles with the bat.


"Our bowlers were amazing. Our batters struggled but credit to the way Shami bowled. Credit to the way Aman and Ripal played from then on to get up that score," he said.



"We just find ways to lose wickets in clumps, I always hate it when there's a run out. I don't know what's happening with our batting.


Also Read: IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals stay alive in IPL with tense 5-run win over Gujarat Titans

"We tried playing postively today with the bat, didn't come off. We then wanted to come out and swing the ball, get early wickets.

The Delhi quicks Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje and Ishant Sharma shared five wickets amongst them "Khaleel did well after coming back from injury, and Ishant is forever getting younger. Anrich is our most consistent death bowler, but couldn't get it right today. But Ishant was so clear with what he wanted to execute for us." 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 david warner delhi capitals Gujarat Titans indian premier league cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK