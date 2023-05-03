IPL 2023: I don't know what's happening with our batting, says David Warner

"Our bowlers were amazing. Our batters struggled but credit to the way Shami bowled. Credit to the way Aman and Ripal played from then on to get up that score," he said

Delhi Capitals' David Warner throws the ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pic/AFP

Skipper David Warner credited the bowlers for their third victory but was at a loss of words to explain their struggles with the bat.

"Our bowlers were amazing. Our batters struggled but credit to the way Shami bowled. Credit to the way Aman and Ripal played from then on to get up that score," he said.

"We just find ways to lose wickets in clumps, I always hate it when there's a run out. I don't know what's happening with our batting.

"We tried playing postively today with the bat, didn't come off. We then wanted to come out and swing the ball, get early wickets.

The Delhi quicks Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje and Ishant Sharma shared five wickets amongst them "Khaleel did well after coming back from injury, and Ishant is forever getting younger. Anrich is our most consistent death bowler, but couldn't get it right today. But Ishant was so clear with what he wanted to execute for us."

