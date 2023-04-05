IPL 2023: In two years, Sai will do something great in franchise cricket, says Hardik Pandya

"It was little funny at the start. We didn't know what was happening but something was happening. We gave away 15-20 runs more in the powerplay. But our bowlers did well to bounce back"

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya sees teammate Sai Sudharsan doing "great things" in franchise cricket in the next two years. Sudharsan made an unbeaten 62 off 48 balls as Titans tamed Delhi Capitals for their second win as many games. "He (Sai Sudharsan) is been batting terrifically. Credit to the support staff and to him as well. The amount of batting he's done in the last 15 days, all the result you see is all his hard work. "Going forward, if I'm not wrong, in two years, he'll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India," said Hardik at the post match presentation. He said the winning mantra for him is to back his instincts.

Opting to bowl, Pandya made some smart bowling changes to restrict home team Delhi Capitals to 162/8 before winning the contest by six wickets with 11 balls to spare. "It is my instinct. I like to back myself. I'd rather back me and fall down than taking others' decision. I'd rather land the first punch than take the first punch." In pursuit of 163, GT lost their key wickets of Shubman Gill and Pandya to be 54/3 inside the Powerplay. But 21-year-old Sai Sudharshan showed fine composure to anchor the chase with an unbeaten effort. Pandya further said they had a "funny" start and gave away 15-20 runs extra in the Powerplay.

Also read: No place for Steve Smith yet as Gujarat Titans name Kane Williamson's replacement

"It was little funny at the start. We didn't know what was happening but something was happening. We gave away 15-20 runs more in the powerplay. But our bowlers did well to bounce back." For Delhi Capitals, this was their second loss on the trot, having lost the season opener to Lucknow Super Giants. Warner blamed it on the conditions and said: "It swung more than I anticipated. Losing wickets in the powerplay can be struggle. They showed how to adapt to the situation and it is a learning for us." "We have got six more games here and anticipate the swing upfront. They bowled extremely well. We were in the game but Sai batted extremely well and David Miller took it away." Strangely, Warner did not use Axar Patel while bowling and Warner said it was a match-up strategy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever