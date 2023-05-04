IPL 2023: It's a Hyd and seek game

Ninth-placed SRH take on eighth-placed KKR at home in a clash to keep their Playoff hopes alive as both teams are struggling on the table at six points each, separated only by net run-rate

SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen during his 53 against DC last Saturday. Pic/AFP; (right) KKR’s Andre Russell at a practice session recently. Pic/KKR

Lying ninth in the 10-team league, Sunrisers Hyderabad still nurture hopes of making it to the playoffs. They believe they can win five games from the next six matches. SRH have recorded three wins and five losses so far.

The hosts clash with Chandrakant Pandit-coached Kolkata Knight Riders in Thursday’s night match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The visitors would be hoping to avenge their Eden Gardens defeat when they were derailed by Harry Brook’s blazing century.

It has been a roller-coaster ride so far for KKR. The Kolkata team have won three and lost six. They are marginally ahead of SRH at the eighth spot with a slightly better net run-rate. But KKR have played nine matches while SRH have contested eight. The road to the play-offs is equally tough for both KKR and SRH. The two teams have six points apiece, same as Delhi Capitals, who are at the bottom of the table.

SRH’s batting woes

The repeated batting failures is a matter of concern for SRH. However, in the last match against DC, left-hander Abhishek Sharma, who was brought back as an opener, reveled with his half-century. He earned praise from coach Brian Lara, who said the batter was someone who took up the challenge. Helping Sharma in that match-winning stand was South African Heinrich Klaasen, the wicketkeeper-batter. Klaasen has been able to get useful runs in the middle order. However, the same cannot be said of Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, skipper Aiden Markram and Brook. Agarwal has been terribly short of runs. Demoted to the middle order, he has not prospered with the willow after his century against KKR.

In comparison, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and leg spinner Mayank Markande have bowled splendidly. Kumar bowled one of the finest and meanest spells in the matches against DC.

Lara thinks left arm seamer Natarajan is a silent performer. Markande is the top wicket-taker for SRH. He has got into a good rhythm this season.

The inclusion of West Indies all-rounder Akheal Hossein in the team added depth in the batting and also provided variety to the bowling. With Washington Sundar out because of injury, Hossein showed his worth in the last match.

KKR have their own set of problems. Coach Pandit was not able to get a settled team that could deliver the goods. Venkatesh Iyer brought up the only century against Mumbai Indians while others continue to falter with inconsistent performances.

Eye-catcher Rinku

Left-hander Rinku Singh will be the big attraction in Thursday’s match. Ever since his five sixes in the last over against Gujarat Titans, this UP left-hander has caught the attention with his big-hitting exploits.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz came good against Gujarat Titans, but others faltered. Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma has been impressive.

However, Varun Chakravarthy has been little wayward while Sunil Narine has been read by the batters.

The injury to Umesh Yadav has given Harshit Rana an opportunity and he did not do badly in the last match.

It is a battle between the two bottom-placed and struggling teams.