Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Man who ‘molested’ woman at Bandra pub nabbed in Jaipur
Mumbai: Not taking medicines? Expect a call from BMC’s war room
Mumbai: In pre-bid meeting, Bandra residents raise objections
Mumbai: Show-cause notice gives doctor 24 hours to reply
Grant Road murder case: The man who was stabbed thrice and lived to tell the tale
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2023 Josh Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games for RCB

IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games for RCB

Updated on: 01 April,2023 09:18 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

While Hazlewood will miss at least seven IPL games, his Australian teammate Glenn Maxwell is doubtful for RCB’s opening match against Mumbai Indians on April 2 in Bangalore as he is yet to fully regain strength post leg fracture.

IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games for RCB

Josh Hazlewood


Set to miss at least first leg of the IPL due to an Achilles (heel) problem, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood would reach India by April 14 but would take another week to be match-fit.


Also read: Virat Kohli hits the nets ahead of IPL 2023 campaign opener against Mumbai Indians



While Hazlewood will miss at least seven IPL games, his Australian teammate Glenn Maxwell is doubtful for RCB’s opening match against Mumbai Indians on April 2 in Bangalore as he is yet to fully regain strength post leg fracture.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 indian premier league royal challengers bangalore glenn maxwell mumbai indians sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK