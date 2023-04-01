IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games for RCB

While Hazlewood will miss at least seven IPL games, his Australian teammate Glenn Maxwell is doubtful for RCB’s opening match against Mumbai Indians on April 2 in Bangalore as he is yet to fully regain strength post leg fracture.

Josh Hazlewood

Set to miss at least first leg of the IPL due to an Achilles (heel) problem, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood would reach India by April 14 but would take another week to be match-fit.

