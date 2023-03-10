IPL 2023: MI launch new jersey, share video capturing spirit of Mumbai; Watch

Having lifted the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy a total of five times, Mumbai Indians is the most successful side in the history of T20 league

Be it on-field or off-field, Mumbai Indians never go out of fashion. Having lifted the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy a total of five times, the franchise is the most successful side in the history of T20 league. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side had a forgetful campaign last year, finishing at the bottom of the table. In a video shared by the franchise, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Ishan Kishan unboxed their new-look jersey capturing the essence of the city in iconic blue & gold colours.

While revealing the jersey, the Mumbai Indians also offered an insight into how fans can buy a replica of the new jersey and customize it with their names and favourite numbers. Furthermore, the franchise shared a tweet with the caption: “Ufff…. Ye muskan ki chamak dekh rahe ho.” (Can you see the glow of these smiles?)

“Our team jersey is a reflection of the ethos of Mumbai Indians. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have been home to many aspirations which have emerged as inspiring stories. This is synonymous to the spirit of Mumbai which opens its arms with opportunities to every individual who dreams and believes in his future. We look forward to stepping onto the field with the support and passion of our fans as we don this jersey," said Mumbai Indians spokesperson during the unveiling ceremony on Friday.

Mumbai Indians signed star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a whopping â¹17.5 crore at the auction ahead of IPL. The side have more or less retained their core squad featuring talismanic skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Tim David, among others. However, their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah will remain unavailable due to a back injury, for which he recently underwent surgery.

Here's how the Mumbai Indians squad look like for IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.