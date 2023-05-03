IPL 2023: RCB cricketer Patidar undergoes successful surgery

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Rajat Patidar has undergone a successful surgery to repair an injured Achilles heel that had been troubling him for a while and had ruled him out of the ongoing IPL

Rajat Patidar Pic:AFP

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Rajat Patidar has undergone a successful surgery to repair an injured Achilles heel that had been troubling him for a while and had ruled him out of the ongoing IPL.

The 29-year-old cricketer from Madhya Pradesh had suffered the injury prior to joining the RCB training camp ahead of the IPL season. He was subsequently sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

Patidar, who had smashed his maiden IPL century last year scoring an unbeaten 112 in the play-offs, averaged more than 55 in eight games.

He took to social media to inform about his surgery.

"Just wanted to give a quick update to all my supporters out there. I recently underwent surgery for an injury that has been troubling me for a while now, but I'm happy to say that it went well and I'm on the road to recovery!

"I can't wait to get back out there on the field and do what I love the most. Back,soon!," he said.

The BCCI had said prior to Patidar's departure to the UK that it will bear the expenses of the cricketer's surgery and recovery.

