Breaking News
Sharad Pawar’s 3D-chess: Castling Ajit to checkmate the BJP?
Mumbai: Hooked with WhatsApp, and sunk on Telegram
Mumbai: Zeroes-and-heroes results will be fixed
Mumbai: Borivali East-WEH bridge likely to be ready by December
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 12 crore for a greener city
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2023 RCB cricketer Patidar undergoes successful surgery

IPL 2023: RCB cricketer Patidar undergoes successful surgery

Updated on: 03 May,2023 04:14 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Rajat Patidar has undergone a successful surgery to repair an injured Achilles heel that had been troubling him for a while and had ruled him out of the ongoing IPL

IPL 2023: RCB cricketer Patidar undergoes successful surgery

Rajat Patidar Pic:AFP

Listen to this article
IPL 2023: RCB cricketer Patidar undergoes successful surgery
x
00:00

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Rajat Patidar has undergone a successful surgery to repair an injured Achilles heel that had been troubling him for a while and had ruled him out of the ongoing IPL.


The 29-year-old cricketer from Madhya Pradesh had suffered the injury prior to joining the RCB training camp ahead of the IPL season. He was subsequently sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.



Also Read: IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals stay alive in IPL with tense 5-run win over Gujarat Titans


Patidar, who had smashed his maiden IPL century last year scoring an unbeaten 112 in the play-offs, averaged more than 55 in eight games.
He took to social media to inform about his surgery.

"Just wanted to give a quick update to all my supporters out there. I recently underwent surgery for an injury that has been troubling me for a while now, but I'm happy to say that it went well and I'm on the road to recovery!

"I can't wait to get back out there on the field and do what I love the most. Back,soon!," he said.

The BCCI had said prior to Patidar's departure to the UK that it will bear the expenses of the cricketer's surgery and recovery.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

IPL 2023 sports cricket news royal challengers bangalore sports news indian premier league Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK